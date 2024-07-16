Kerala: Grama panchayat 'empowers' its women with a ladies-only fitness centre

Increasing lifestyle diseases among women and unavailability of fitness centres for women in the village are reasons why the idea of setting up a women-only fitness centre came up. Apart from five types of modern fitness equipment, the centre offers yoga training too. A professional trainer is also present.

So far 43 women of the locality joined the centre, which started functioning a month back. The members included four women aged above 60, many working women, homemakers and students too.

It functions for around two hours in the morning and two hours in the evening.

Anitha, 53, one of the members, feels that the participation in the fitness centre was making considerable improvement in their overall health. "Many of us who could not sit on the floor till recently are now even doing Surya Namaskar," she told DH.

Aymanam panchayat president Viji Rajesh and ward member Biju Manthattil said that even as the fitness centre was set up using panchayat's funds for women development, a monthly fee of Rs. 200 is being collected from members to meet trainer's fee and other incidental expenses. Work on opening two more women only fitness centres are progressing, they said.