Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala GST seizes 120 kg of unaccounted gold in major Thrissur operation

The extensive raids were carried out under the supervision of GST Special Commissioner Abraham Renn S.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 06:58 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 October 2024, 06:58 IST
India NewsKeralaCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us