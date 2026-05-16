Kerala Guv cuts convoy size following PM's fuel conservation call

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajendra-arlekar">Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar</a> has reduced the number of vehicles in his convoy following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for fuel conservation, official sources said here.</p>.<p>"He has reduced the number of vehicles in his convoy by one-third. There will now be only pilot and escort vehicles in the convoy," a Lok Bhavan source said, without elaborating.</p>.<p>The source said the steps were taken after the Prime Minister called for a reduction in petrol and diesel consumption.</p>.Is PM’s WFH appeal being used as a convenient excuse? Delhi CEO quips over intern’s remote work request.<p>Modi had recently significantly reduced the size of his own convoy, days after appealing for austerity and urging citizens to curb the use of fuel-driven vehicles.</p>.<p>Amid the crisis in West Asia, Modi had called for austerity while addressing a rally organised by the Telangana BJP in Hyderabad.</p>.<p>The Prime Minister had suggested reducing petrol and diesel consumption, using metro rail services in cities, carpooling, increasing the use of electric vehicles, utilising railway services for parcel movement, and working from home in order to conserve foreign exchange.</p>