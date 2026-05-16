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Kerala Guv cuts convoy size following PM's fuel conservation call

Amid the crisis in West Asia, Modi had called for austerity while addressing a rally organised by the Telangana BJP in Hyderabad.
Last Updated : 16 May 2026, 06:58 IST
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Published 16 May 2026, 06:58 IST
India NewsKeralafuelrajendra arlekar

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