Kerala HC asks ED to expedite probe into Karuvannur cooperative bank scam case

The agency had earlier claimed that its probe had found that 'on the instructions of certain persons, who were district-level leaders and committee members of a certain political party and governed the bank, loans were disbursed by the bank manager through the agent in cash to non-member 'benamis' by mortgaging properties of poor members without their knowledge and laundered to the benefit of the accused.' This case of alleged fraud, beginning in 2010, at the Thrissur-based Karuvannur Cooperative Bank had triggered a political row in Kerala two years ago.