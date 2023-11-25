Kerala HC asks schools not to use students for 'Nava Kerala Sadas'

The Kerala State Commission for Protection of Child Rights registered two cases suo motto. One case pertained to using children of a school at Nilambur in Malappuram district for a proclamation rally held the other day as part of the 'Nava Kerala Sadas'.

Another case pertained to a directive issued by district education officer of Tirurangadi in Malappuram asking schools to send selected students to the mass outreach programme.

Another case was registered by the commission on the basis of a petition seeking action against those responsible for making school children stand on the street and shout slogans greeting the CM while his cabinet colleagues were traveling in the luxury bus at Panoor in Kannur district.

Commission chairperson K V Manoj Kumar told DH that notices were issued to the officials concerned in all the three cases. Further actions would be taken on the basis of their replies, he said.

The Kerala High Court, which earlier stayed an order issued by the director of general education directing schools to provide school buses for public transportation as part of the Nava Kerala Sadas, said on Friday asked school authorities to not to subject any of their students to any activities that are not part of the educational curriculum.

The state government also informed that all directives for using school buses or students for Nava Kerala Sadas would be withdrawn.

The Nava Kerala Sadas that started from Kasargod on November 18 involved the CM and ministers traveling through all the 140 Assembly constituencies in the state and accepting petitions from people ensuring action in 45 days.

The over month-long programme is being boycotted by the opposition Congress alleging that it was a pre-poll campaign of the left-front by misusing government money and resources despite the acute financial crunches.