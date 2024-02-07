Kerala HC declines to stay SFIO probe against CM's daughter's firm, KSIDC & CMRL

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday declined to stay the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) probe into Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC), Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter's firm and Kochi-based mines company CMRL.

The order came on the plea moved by KSIDC seeking to quash the central government order directing an investigation by SFIO under the Companies Act into the affairs of KSIDC.

Justice Devan Ramachandran refused to put on hold the probe by SFIO into the three companies on a plea moved by the state-run KSIDC, senior central government counsel (SCGC) R V Sreejith said.

The SCGC, who appeared for the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and SFIO, said the court also declined to interfere with the notices directing KSIDC to produce documents sought by the probe agency.