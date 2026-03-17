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Kerala HC dismisses Antony Raju's plea to suspend conviction in evidence tampering case

Raju represented the Thiruvananthapuram Central Assembly constituency.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 10:58 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 10:58 IST
India NewsKeralaKerala elections

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