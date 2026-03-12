<p>Kochi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/content/133386">Kerala </a>High Court on Thursday disqualified all the officer bearers and the entire Board of Directors of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sndp">SNDP </a>Yogam, including its general secretary Vellappally Natesan, over non-compliance of statutory requirements under the Companies Act by the organisation.</p>.<p>Justice T R Ravi passed the order on a batch of pleas, including one by late professor M K Sanoo, alleging irregularities in the functioning of the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam, a prominent Ezhava community organization in Kerala.</p>.<p>Besides Natesan, Thushar Vellappally was also disqualified from the organisation's Board, according to a government lawyer.</p>.Kerala journalists’ union condemn Vellappally Natesan over remarks on TV reporter.<p>The government lawyer said that as the violation of statutory requirements applied to the organisation's governance as a whole, all the office bearers and the entire Board were disqualified by the court.</p>.<p>The detailed order is awaited.</p>