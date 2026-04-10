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Kerala HC gives 30-day extension for VACB to complete probe in Sabarimala ghee sale scam

The court had in January directed the VACB to register a case and constitute a team of "upright and competent officers" to investigate it.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 06:02 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 06:02 IST
India NewsKeralaSabarimalaghee

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