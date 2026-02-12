Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala HC grants anticipatory bail to expelled Congress MLA in first sexual assault case

Mamkootathil was protected from arrest in the case since December 6, 2025.
Last Updated : 12 February 2026, 07:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 February 2026, 07:34 IST
India NewsCongress

Follow us on :

Follow Us