Kerala HC orders police protection for viral Kumbh Mela girl

<p>Kochi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala-high-court">Kerala High Court</a> has directed the police to provide protection to the young girl who shot to fame during the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/prayagraj">Prayagraj</a> <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kumbh-mela">Kumbh Mela</a> and whose husband is now facing charges of kidnapping her.</p>.<p>The High Court's order came on the girl's plea seeking directions to the state government and the SHO of the Ernakulam Central police station to safeguard her life.</p>.<p>"Having heard the counsel for the petitioner (girl) as well as the government pleader, I am, prima facie, satisfied that the petitioner ought to be afforded protection for her life.</p>.<p>"Accordingly, there will be a direction to the second respondent (SHO) to provide adequate protection to the life of the petitioner, pending disposal of the writ petition," the court said.</p>.<p>It also issued notice to the state government and the SHO and listed the matter on July 10.</p>.Viral Kumbh Mela girl appears to be major: Kerala HC as it grants transit bail to her husband.<p>Another bench of the High Court had earlier this month said that the girl prima facie appears to be a major and granted transit bail of one month to her husband so that he can move a Madhya Pradesh court to seek anticipatory bail in a kidnapping case against him.</p>.<p>The girl's husband, Mohd Farman, is accused of kidnapping her in a case registered by Madhya Pradesh police based on a complaint filed by her father, who has claimed that she is a minor.</p>.<p>With a captivating smile and beautiful eyes, the Indore girl had shot to fame after a virtual content creator shared a video of her selling rudraksh garlands at Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh last year.</p>.<p>She married the man in Kerala, in the presence of senior CPI(M) leaders, despite her family's opposition.</p>.<p>However, her family later claimed that she was a minor, leading to Farman being booked by Madhya Pradesh police for various offences, including kidnapping, under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006 and the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989. </p>