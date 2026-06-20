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Homeindiakerala

Kerala HC orders police protection for viral Kumbh Mela girl

The girl's husband, Mohd Farman, is accused of kidnapping her in a case registered by Madhya Pradesh police based on a complaint filed by her father, who has claimed that she is a minor.
Last Updated : 20 June 2026, 05:44 IST
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Published 20 June 2026, 05:44 IST
India NewsKeralaKerala High CourtKumbh Melapolice protection

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