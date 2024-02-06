Kerala HC orders state to pay commission to ARDs for free food kit distribution

"Resultantly, I allow these writ petitions and direct the competent authority of the government to disburse the arrears of commission, if any, as entitled to the petitioners for the distribution of 'Covid-19 Free Food Kits' and 'Onam Kits', at the rates specified within a period of four months from the date of receipt of a copy of this judgment," Justice Ramachandran said in his order of January 18.