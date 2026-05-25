<p>Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Monday acquitted the first accused in the 2018 Attappadi Madhu lynching case.</p>.<p>Madhu, a 27-year-old tribal youth from Chindakki Ooru in Attappadi in Palakkad district, was lynched by a mob in February 2018 after being accused of stealing rice and grocery items from a shop.</p>.<p>Images of the assault, including photographs of Madhu being held and humiliated by members of the mob, had triggered widespread outrage across Kerala.</p>.Kerala actor assault case | State Government files appeal against actor Dileep's acquittal.<p>A lawyer associated with the case said the High Court also partly allowed the appeal filed by the state against the other accused.</p>.<p>He said the court also enhanced the punishment awarded to the 16th accused.</p>.<p>The court set aside the conviction and sentence of the first accused, Hussain, after finding that the evidence against him was unreliable, the lawyer told reporters here.</p>.Kerala actor assault case | State Government files appeal against actor Dileep's acquittal.<p>He said Hussain was able to establish before the court that two witnesses who had identified him were not present at the scene of the incident.</p>.<p>Digital records produced before the court showed that the witnesses were elsewhere at the relevant time.</p>.<p>The bench also upheld the acquittal of the fourth and 11th accused, affirming the earlier finding of the Special Court for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in Mannarkkad.</p>.Kerala High Court grants anticipatory bail to expelled Congress MLA in first sexual assault case.<p>Of the 16 accused in the case, the Mannarkkad Special Court had, in April 2023, convicted 14 persons.</p>.<p>Thirteen accused were sentenced to seven years' rigorous imprisonment after the court found them guilty of culpable homicide not amounting to murder and other offences.</p>.<p>The 16th accused was awarded three months’ simple imprisonment and fined Rs 500, while the fourth and 11th accused were acquitted.</p>.Kerala HC extends interim protection from arrest to expelled Cong MLA Mamkootathil.<p>The state government later moved the High Court, contending that the punishment imposed by the trial court was inadequate considering the gravity of the crime.</p>.<p>The prosecution argued that the assault on Madhu was a "cruel and inhuman act" committed against an Adivasi man in an unprecedented manner and that the accused deserved the maximum punishment prescribed under law.</p>.<p>The state also challenged the trial court's decision to treat the offence as culpable homicide not amounting to murder rather than murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code.</p>.Kerala court denies bail to expelled Congress MLA Mamkootathil in sexual assault case.<p>According to the prosecution, the oral, digital, scientific and medical evidence presented during the trial clearly established the offence beyond reasonable doubt and justified harsher punishment.</p>.<p>Ahead of delivering the verdict, the High Court had directed all the accused to appear before it on May 25.</p>.<p>The division bench also instructed jail authorities to produce the convicted accused currently serving their sentences, while directing those on bail to appear in person. </p>