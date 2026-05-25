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Homeindiakerala

Kerala High Court acquits first accused in Attappadi Madhu lynching case

Madhu, a 27-year-old tribal youth from Chindakki Ooru in Palakkad district, was lynched by a mob in February 2018 after being accused of stealing rice and grocery items from a shop.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 08:35 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 08:35 IST
KeralaKerala High CourtLynching

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