Kerala High Court asks Kerala government to review carrying capacity of hill stations

After the Madras High Court made e-pass mandatory for outside vehicles entering Ooty and Kodaikanal hill stations in Tamil Nadu earlier this year, various environmentalists in Wayanad had been raising a demand for similar restrictions in Wayanad too.

Meanwhile, an amicus curiae appointed by the Kerala High Court was reported to have cited that lapses in taking adequate precautions had aggravated the impact of the Wayanad landslide.

The amicus curiae was learnt to have pointed out that even as the landslide hit areas of Mepadi were included in the orange book of the disaster management authority there were lapses in shifting people from the region as well as in evaluating the intensity of rainfall.

Senior advocate Ranjith Thampan, who was appointed as amicus curiae, submitted the report before the HC.