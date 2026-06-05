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Homeindiakerala

Kerala High Court dismisses CMRL appeal against ED probe

A Division Bench comprising Justice Raja Vijayaraghavan and Justice K V Jayakumar upheld the single-judge order of May 26 saying it finds no reason to interfere with that judgement.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 06:23 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 06:23 IST
India NewsEnforcement DirectorateKerala High Court

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