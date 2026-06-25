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Homeindiakerala

Kerala High Court invalidates oaths taken in names other than 'God' or solemn affirmation

Expanding the wording to include the names of specific deities, "Mother India", political martyrs, organisations or individuals is not permitted under the statutes.
Last Updated : 25 June 2026, 02:13 IST
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Published 25 June 2026, 02:13 IST
KeralaIndian PoliticsKerala High Courtoath

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