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Homeindiakerala

Kerala High Court issues notice to former security personnel of ex-CM Vijayan in assault case

The case stems from an incident in Alappuzha in December 2023 when Youth Congress activists staged a black-flag protest against Vijayan.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 09:48 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 09:48 IST
India NewsKeralaPinarayi VijayanKerala High Court

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