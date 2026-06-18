Kerala High Court issues notice to former security personnel of ex-CM Vijayan in assault case

<p>Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday sought the response of five former security personnel of former Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=pinarayi%20">Pinarayi Vijayan</a> on pleas seeking cancellation of their anticipatory bail in a case relating to the alleged assault on Youth Congress workers during the Nava Kerala Sadas programme in 2023.</p>.<p>Justice C S Dias issued notices to Anil Kumar S, Sandeep S, Shaiju V K, Arun R and Vipin V V on the Special Investigation Team's pleas seeking cancellation of the relief granted to them by a sessions court on June 9.</p>.<p>The UDF government had appointed an SIT to re-investigate the incident.</p>.<p>The Alappuzha Sessions Court on June 9 granted anticipatory bail to the five, observing that the charge of attempt to commit culpable homicide was not prima facie sustainable.</p>.<p>The case stems from an incident in Alappuzha in December 2023 when Youth Congress activists staged a black-flag protest against the then CPI(M)-led government as Pinarayi Vijayan and his ministers travelled through the district as part of the Nava Kerala Sadas outreach programme.</p>.Kerala High Court judge recuses from hearing plea 'The Kerala Story 2'.<p>According to the prosecution, the protesters were assaulted with sticks by the chief minister's gunmen after they ran towards the bus carrying Vijayan.</p>.<p>Two people were injured in the incident, including current Alappuzha MLA A D Thomas.</p>.<p>After the Congress-led UDF came to power, Chief Minister V D Satheesan announced the formation of the SIT, which subsequently added the more serious charge of attempt to commit culpable homicide against the accused personnel. </p>