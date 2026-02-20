Menu
Kerala High Court issues notice to producers of ‘The Kerala Story 2’, CBFC on plea to quash certification

A bench of Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas, considering the petition on Thursday, issued notices to all respondents and posted the matter for further hearing on February 24.
Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 04:13 IST
Published 20 February 2026, 04:13 IST
