Kerala High Court judge recuses from hearing plea 'The Kerala Story 2'

<p>Kochi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kerala">Kerala </a>High Court judge Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas on Monday recused himself from hearing a petition challenging the certification granted to the film <em>The Kerala Story 2: Goes Beyond</em>.</p>.<p>The petition, filed by Yohan George, also sought directions to remove "Kerala" from the film's title.</p>.<p>While considering the plea, the court orally observed that the matter had become infructuous.</p>.Kerala High Court refuses to entertain PIL against 'The Kerala Story 2' movie title.<p>The judge noted that he had previously heard two other petitions seeking similar relief and therefore decided to recuse himself from further hearing of the case.</p>.<p>In February this year, a single bench of the High Court had granted an interim stay on the release of the film.</p>.<p>However, the order was subsequently stayed by a division bench, paving the way for the film's release. </p>