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Homeindiakerala

Kerala High Court judge recuses from hearing plea 'The Kerala Story 2'

The judge noted that he had previously heard two other petitions seeking similar relief and therefore decided to recuse himself from further hearing of the case.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 17:01 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 17:01 IST
India NewsKeralaThe Kerala StoryKerala High Court

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