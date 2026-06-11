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Kerala High Court orders independent re-evaluation of Sabarimala ghee sale

The bench said that in its view, it was a fit case where the entire matter requires reconsideration by a senior officer of "impeccable integrity, proven competence, and adequate experience".
Last Updated : 11 June 2026, 09:58 IST
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Published 11 June 2026, 09:58 IST
India NewsKeralaKerala High Court

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