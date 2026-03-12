Menu
Kerala High Court pulls up Railway Board over Aadhaar authentication for tatkal booking

A bench of Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Syam Kumar V M expressed its displeasure after the counsel for the Board sought three weeks more time to respond on the issue.
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 09:15 IST
Published 12 March 2026, 09:15 IST
India NewsKeralaKerala High CourtAadhar

