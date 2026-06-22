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Kerala High Court quashes PIL challenging free bus travel scheme for women, transgender persons

The Public Interest Litigation was filed by Muhammed Firdouz, who described himself as a public-spirited citizen and taxpayer.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 10:49 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 10:49 IST
India NewsKeralaUDFfree bus

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