<p>Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Thursday declined to entertain a PIL seeking to change the title of the film '<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/the-kerala-story-2-kerala-high-court-paves-way-for-release-of-film-3914020">The Kerala Story 2 - Goes Beyond</a>' and pulled up the petitioners for casting aspersions on the division bench which paved the way for the movie's release.</p><p>A bench of Chief Justice Soumen Sen and Justice Syam Kumar V M was severely critical of certain remarks in the public interest litigation by Chandramohanan K C, a retired teacher and social activist, and Mehnaz P Mohammed, a lawyer.</p><p>When the matter was taken up, the bench pointed out that petitions related to the movie were pending before a single judge bench and a division bench and therefore, it would not be appropriate for it to take up the PIL.</p><p>Chief Justice Sen said it would be better that the division bench, which is hearing the appeal by the film's producers, hears the instant matter.</p><p>However, when it noted certain remarks in the PIL, filed through advocate Chelson Chembarathy, the bench-headed by the Chief Justice was displeased and questioned how such comments were included in the petition.</p><p>It criticised the petitioners and their advocate for filing such a PIL, following which advocate Chembarathy apologised unconditionally several times.</p><p>The bench, thereafter, disposed of the PIL and allowed the petitioners to file a fresh plea after removing the portions which cast an aspersion on the division bench, which paved way for the movie's release.</p><p>A bench of justices Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari and P V Balakrishnan had on February 27 paved for the film's release by staying a single judge order of the same day, putting on hold the movie's screening for 15 days.</p><p>The interim order by the division bench had come on an appeal moved by the film's producer Vipul Amrutlal Shah.</p>