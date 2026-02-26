Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Kerala High Court seeks Centre's stand on PIL against Velappally Natesan's selection for Padma Bhushan

Natesan, a prominent Ezhava leader and general secretary of the Sree Narayana Dharma Paripalana (SNDP) Yogam, was selected for the country's third-highest civilian award last month.
Last Updated : 26 February 2026, 08:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 February 2026, 08:58 IST
India NewsPadma BhushanKerala High CourtPIL

Follow us on :

Follow Us