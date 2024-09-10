Kerala High Court slams Left government for inaction on Hema Committee findings, asks it to give full report to SIT

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday pulled up the Left government in the state saying its inaction on the Justice Hema Committee report was "alarming." The court also asked the state to give the entire version of Hema Committee report to the special investigation team (SIT), which is probing into the allegations of sexual assaults.

The HC's direction to handover the entire version of the Justice Hema committee report on sexual assaults and other problems faced by women in the Malayalam film industry to the probe team, the SIT will be forced to initiate legal actions on all criminal offences revealed in the report.

The HC also strongly criticised the Kerala government for not taking any action on the report for more than four years. Even after a copy of the report was given to the state police chief in 2021 no further action was taken though prima facie offences of criminal nature were revealed in the report, the court flayed.