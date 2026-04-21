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Kerala High Court stays 'dry day' order near Tamil Nadu border ahead of assembly elections

A vacation bench of Justice S Manu stayed the operation of the government order on the ground that the state did not have the power to issue such a direction, a lawyer associated with the case said.
Last Updated : 21 April 2026, 17:20 IST
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Published 21 April 2026, 17:20 IST
Kerala High CourtAlcoholTamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2026

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