Kerala High Court upholds life sentence of five BJP workers for murder of CPI(M) activist in 2006

A bench noted that the killing of 24-year-old Yackoob by throwing a bomb at his head was a retaliation for the assault of a BJP worker a few days before the incident.
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 04:41 IST
Published 12 March 2026, 04:41 IST
