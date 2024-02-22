Kerala High Court verdict in Sabarimala priest case likely on February 27

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala High Court is likely to give its verdict next week on petitions challenging the reservation of Sabarimala Ayyappa temple priest ('Melsanthi') post to Malayala Brahmin community.

Even as the case was posted for orders on Thursday, the court posted it to February 27.

A batch of petitions challenging the Travancore Devaswom Board's (TDB) norm that reserves Sabarimala 'Melsanthi' post only for to Malayala Brahmin community are pending before the Kerala High Court for orders.