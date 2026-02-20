Menu
Kerala hikes Dearness Allowance to 35% for employees, pensioners

A similar hike has been approved for Dearness Relief (DR) for state service, family, ex-gratia, and ex-gratia family pensioners. The enhanced amounts will be paid with the April pension.
Last Updated : 20 February 2026, 09:46 IST
Published 20 February 2026, 09:46 IST
