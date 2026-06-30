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Homeindiakerala

Kerala HM Chennithala corrects remark on viper snakelet bites for intoxication

Dr. Shimna Azeez said that the misleading remark of the minister about a medically wrong matter could even tempt someone to try it as well as to popularise such wrong practices.
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 16:07 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 16:07 IST
India NewsKeralaDrugRamesh Chennithalasnake

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