Kerala HM Chennithala corrects remark on viper snakelet bites for intoxication

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ramesh-chennithala">Ramesh Chennithala</a> has corrected his earlier statement that viper snakelets were even being used by drug rackets for inflicting bites on tongues of addicts to give high intoxication.</p><p>A doctor has pointed out that the remark of the minister was misleading as viper snakelets bite could lead to death and its venom doesn't have any intoxicating effect. Subsequently, Chennithala corrected his statement.</p>.Kerala HM Ramesh Chennithala announces 'Operation Toofan' anti-narcotics campaign.<p>Chennithala, who has initiated the ongoing anti-narcotic drug 'Operation Toofan' in the state, said that he earlier made a remark that there were even rackets that inflict viper snakelets bites on the tongue of drug addicts to give them high intoxication. But Dr. Shimna Azeez pointed out that it was a medically wrong and misleading remark. Hence the remark is being withdrawn, he said.</p><p>Dr. Azeez said in a social media post that the misleading remark of the minister about a medically wrong matter could even tempt someone to try it as well as to popularise such wrong practices. Viper's poison directly affects the blood and could lead to death or permanent disabilities. It does not have any intoxicating elements. She also pointed out that the venom of snakelets are more dangerous than the venom of grown up snakes.</p>