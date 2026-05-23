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Kerala HM Ramesh Chennithala announces 'Operation Toofan' anti-narcotics campaign

'All those connected with narcotics activities will be brought under police surveillance,' he said.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 09:14 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 09:14 IST
India NewsKeralaDrugsRamesh Chennithala

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