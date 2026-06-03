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Homeindiakerala

Kerala IAS officer faces wrath of journalists, forced to leave press conference venue

State agriculture director Sriram Venkitaraman faced the ire of journalists as he is accused in a road crash that claimed the life of a young journalist.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 16:53 IST
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Published 03 June 2026, 16:53 IST
India NewsKeralaIASJournalist

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