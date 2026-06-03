Kerala IAS officer faces wrath of journalists, forced to leave press conference venue

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: An IAS officer in Kerala was forced to quit a press conference venue on Wednesday following protest by journalists.</p><p>State agriculture director Sriram Venkitaraman faced the ire of journalists as he is accused in a road crash that claimed the life of a young journalist.</p><p>Venkitaraman, who was accompanying agriculture minister T Siddique at a press conference at the legislative secretariat complex, was forced to leave the room owing to the protest.</p>.Rash driving blamed for accident that claimed IAS officer's life in Karnataka.<p>K M Basheer, journalist with a Malayalam daily, was killed after the car driven by the IAS officer crashed into his two-wheeler during the wee hours of August 3, 2019.</p><p>In a suspected bid to evade alcohol tests, the IAS officer, who was accompanied by a female friend, fled the spot and even tried to mislead the probe by stating that the woman was driving the car. The IAS officer was found to be returning after a party.</p><p>Even as he was placed under suspension, he was later reinstated. The trail in the case is set to begin in August. The IAS officer is facing charges like culpable homicide not amounting to murder.</p>