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Kerala IAS officer suspended for public comments against government

The Central Administrative Tribunal had stayed the frequent transfers of Ashok by the left-front government citing that the transfers were made without the nod of the civil services board.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 15:41 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 15:41 IST
India NewsKeralasuspended

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