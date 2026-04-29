<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A senior IAS officer in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/kerala-india">Kerala</a> has been suspended from service on charges of making public comments through media without government consent.</p><p>Sainik Welfare Department Principal Secretary B Ashok was suspended on Wednesday.</p><p>He had earlier successfully fought a legal battle against the state government over his frequent transfers. </p>.HMT land row: Govt suspends IFS officer, cites violation of service rules.<p>The Central Administrative Tribunal had stayed the frequent transfers of Ashok by the left-front government citing that the transfers were made without the nod of the civil services board. </p><p>Hence the present suspension could be widely interpreted as a vindictive action.</p><p>According to the suspension order issued by the government, Ashok was accused of making statements through media without obtaining government's mandatory permission. </p><p>It amounted to breach of duty and hence disciplinary proceedings being initiated. An inquiry will be initiated against him.</p>