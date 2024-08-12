Kerala implemented 'Fake News Detection' in ICT textbooks before the UK, says Education Dept

In 2022, Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE), the technology arm of the department headed by CEO K Anvar Sadath, had imparted training on fake news prevention and awareness creation for 19.72 lakh students of Grade 5 to 10, as part of the Digital Media Literacy programme, a senior official said.