Kerala: Incumbent chief secretary to hand over charge of state to his IAS wife

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala will be witnessing an IAS officer handing over the charge of state chief secretary to his spouse on Saturday.

Incumbent chief secretary Dr. V Venu, who is retiring from service on Saturday, will be handing over charge to his wife Sarada Muraleedharan. Both of them are 1990 batch IAS officers.

Even as IAS officer couples had held the chief secretary post in Kerala earlier also, it is for the first time that a wife is immediately succeeding husband as chief secretary.