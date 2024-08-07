Kerala initiates steps to revive quality of school education

With the liberal valuation at high school classes in Kerala triggering criticisms and concerns over low standards of students passing tenth standard SSLC examinations, the state government has decided to implement subject minimum for passing from eighth standard onwards.

The cabinet decided to implement minimum mark of 30 percent for all subjects for passing eight standard from this academic year. In the 2025-26 academic year it will be extended to ninth standard also and from 2026-27 academic year it will be implemented in tenth standard also.