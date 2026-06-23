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Homeindiakerala

Kerala initiates use of artificial intelligence in improving governance; AI policy to be brought out

The decision came close on the heels of a similar initiative by the newly formed Joseph Vijay led government in Tamil Nadu.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 09:00 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 09:00 IST
India NewsKeralaArtificial Intelligencegovernance

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