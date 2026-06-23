Kerala initiates use of artificial intelligence in improving governance; AI policy to be brought out

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/kerala/kerala-budget-bets-on-ai-elderly-care-and-anti-ragging-act-4044815">Kerala government</a> is gearing up for the use of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/artificial-intelligence">Artificial Intelligence</a> for improving efficiency and transparency in governance.</p> <p>Already as many as 51 issues in governance have been identified and as many as 237 AI-based solutions for these issues have been proposed by start-ups. After reviewing the proposals by the departments concerned, suitable ones would be implemented on a pilot basis. An AI policy will also be rolled out by the government., said IT minister P K Kunhalikutty.</p> <p>The newly sworn-in Congress-led United Democratic Front government had decided to make AI a separate portfolio associated with the IT department in order to give more thrust for development in the field. The decision came close on the heels of a similar initiative by the newly formed Joseph Vijay led government in Tamil Nadu.</p> .Watch | AI enters Kerala's poll battlefield, reshaping campaigns across party lines. <p>In a written reply to the state assembly on Tuesday, Kunhalikutty said that the state government already took steps for using AI for improving governance with focus on enhancing transparency and swift delivery of services to the public. </p> <p>He said that as many as 18 government departments were already associating with Kerala AI mission (K-AI) to explore the possibilities of using AI for improving governance and finding solutions for 51 issues identified. Innovative applications in sectors like health, education, agriculture and disaster management could be developed using AI-based decision making, data analysis applications and chatbots.</p> <p>The state government is also drafting an AI policy that would foster AI development in the state. The policy will be drafted considering national and international models and best practices in the AI sector. Awareness and training on effective, transparent and responsible use of AI would also be initiated, he said.</p>