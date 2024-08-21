Kerala IPS Association condemns MLA's remarks against IPS officer

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Chapter of the IPS Association has strongly condemned the 'derogatory, malicious and defamatory' remarks made by left-front MLA P V Anvar against Malappuram district police chief.

The association urged the MLA to retract his remarks and tender an apology.

Anvar, who is a ruling front MLA, made the critical remark at a public meeting citing a delay in nabbing culprits of a theft at a water theme park owned by his family. He also alleged that the IPS officer deliberately came late at the function he was attending.

Following is the IPS Association's statement.

"The Kerala Chapter of the IPS Association strongly condemns the derogatory, malicious and defamatory remarks passed by MLA P V Anvar against Malappuram district police chief Sasidharan. He has also made some unwarranted remarks against IPS officers in general. The MLA has on a public stage, abused the district police chief who did his duty to uphold the law of the land. The MLA's public comments are deeply troubling and unwarranted. He has labelled the district police chief as a fascist, likening the situation to Bangladesh suggesting that people may be driven to extreme measures. Additionally, the MLA has made sweeping accusations that most IPS officers engage in disgraceful behaviour. The MLA has also admitted in public and gone on record about his attempt to illegally influence the District SP in several official matters in utter disregard for legal processes. The MLA's public remarks against an All India Service officer, a constitutional functionary, if not rebutted would set the stage for a dangerous trend of lawlessness. The IPS Association urges the MLA to retract his remarks made against IPS officers in general and apologise to the officer in specific, in the interest of upholding public trust and maintaining legal integrity."