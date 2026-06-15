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Kerala, Karnataka govts to expedite three decades old Bairakkuppe-Wayanad bridge project

The bridge across the Kabani river would bring relief to hundreds of families in Bairakkuppe and nearby areas in Karnataka and Perikkalloor near Pulppally in Wayanad.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 16:02 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 16:02 IST
India NewsKeralaWayanad

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