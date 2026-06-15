Kerala, Karnataka govts to expedite three decades old Bairakkuppe-Wayanad bridge project

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: In a fresh ray of hope for hundreds of people living in border areas of Wayanad and Bairakkuppe of Kodagu, both Kerala and Karnataka governments have decided to make the long pending Bairakkuppe bridge project a reality.</p><p>Kerala public works minister P K Basheer, who called on Karnataka Chief Minister D K Sivakumar the other day, said that the latter had assured to expedite steps for commencing the work for the project that was initiated in 1994.</p><p>The bridge across the Kabani river would bring relief to hundreds of families in Bairakkuppe and nearby areas in Karnataka and Perikkalloor near Pulppally in Wayanad. At present, the people —including students — are dependant on ferry service, while by road they will have to travel around 20 kilometres.</p>.Cheers to women as UDF government launches free bus ride for women in Kerala.<p>Once the bridge becomes a reality it will be a relief to traders and children who are depending on the ferry service. It would also help the people of Kodagu easily access the educational institutions and hospitals of North Kerala. The bridge could also give a boost to Wayanad's tourism sector.</p><p>Intervention of Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also played a key role in giving a fresh lease of life to the over three decades old project. Delay in land acquisition by Karnataka and initiating steps for mandatory clearance were delaying the project. Kerala had already completed the work on the approach road, said the minister.</p>