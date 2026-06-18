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Homeindiakerala

Kerala, Karnataka set for talks on Bandipur night traffic ban issue

Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan said on Wednesday that he would hold talks with his Karnataka counterpart D K Shivakumar on resolving the night traffic ban issue along the Bandipur tiger reserve.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 14:15 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 14:15 IST
India NewsKeralaKarnatakabandipur tiger reservetraffic ban

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