Kerala, Karnataka set for talks on Bandipur night traffic ban issue

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: A long pending plea to resolve the night traffic ban along the Bandipur tiger reserve has received fresh hopes with the new Congress governments of Kerala and Karnataka gearing up for talks.</p><p>Blessings of AICC top leader and Wayanad MP <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/priyanka-gandhi">Priyanka Gandhi Vadra</a> is seen as an added advantage in finding a solution for the issue affecting a large section of people of Wayanad as well as Gundlupet, Nanjencode and Kollegal areas of Karnataka.</p>.‘Release Rs 950 crore dues’: Karnataka farmers to protest, oppose Bandipur night traffic plan.<p>While Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan said on Wednesday that he would hold talks with his Karnataka counterpart D K Shivakumar on the matter, senior Congress MP from Kerala M K Raghavan already took up the matter with Shivakumar. Raghavan said that Shivakumar responded positively to the request for lasting solutions like elevated roads and he assured to hold talks with Kerala and the centre on the matter.</p><p>An action council of Wayanad residents is also mooting elevated highways similar to the one at Pench tiger reserve in Madhya Pradesh as a lasting solution.</p><p>At present, traffic is not allowed along the national highway passing through the Bandipur tiger reserve between 9 pm and 6 am. Only a limited number of buses of the state transport corporations as well as ambulances are allowed. Karnataka government has been taking a stand against Kerala's repeated pleas against the ban. Environmentalists are also against lifting the ban. The matter is now with the court.</p>.Liquor party in Bandipur forest area: Authorities suspend RFO.<p>Anto George, a leader of the action council in Wayanad that demands lifting of the ban, said that an elevated highway could be a lasting solution and the one through the Pench tiger reserve could serve as an effective model. An immediate solution could be to at least allow more transport buses or a regulated movement of vehicles. "We are hopeful that the new Chief Ministers of both states would take positive steps, especially since Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi gave positive assurances during the election campaign," he said.</p><p>The Kerala Assembly had earlier passed a resolution demanding that the night traffic ban should be lifted and Wayanad witnessed major stirs against it.</p>