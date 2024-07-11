Kerala lagging behind in tapping Vizhinjam port's potentials?

This apart, state's key industrial promotion agency, Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation, announced incentives for setting up logistic parks and developing around 20 kilometres from Vizhinjam to Kazhakkoottam, where Technopark is located, as a Logistics Corridor.

However, DH learnt from various government sources that any these are yet to make any progress and remains still in its early stages of conceptualisation. Apart from the financial crunches of the government, scarcity of land is also a major challenge. It was estimated that around 10,000 acres of land within a radius of 50 km from Vizhinjam would be required to cater to the development needs, the finance minister had said in the budget speech.

The industry sources said as Vizhinjam is hardly 25 kilometres from Tamil Nadu border and the availability of land in the neighbouring state could lure industries coming up as part of the Vizhinjam port to set up units in Tamil Nadu rather than Kerala.

Thiruvananthapuram Chamber of Commerce and Industry president S N Reghuchandran Nair said the Kerala government should think out of the box to tap on the high potential Vizhinjam project. If land availability is a problem in Kerala, the state government agencies could also explore options of acquiring large extent of land in adjacent parts of Tamil Nadu for setting up facilities, given the norms permit.