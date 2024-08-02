Kerala Landslide: Here is how you can help Wayanad victims

With over 200 people missing, 40 teams of rescuers resumed search operations in landslide-hit Wayanad district on the fourth day on Friday, officials said.
While some unconfirmed reports suggested 276 fatalities, Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan confirmed that the landslides have killed at least 190 people. According to the Wayanad district administration, the dead include 27 children and 76 women. More than 225 others have been injured, mostly in the worst-hit areas of Mundakkai and Chooralmala, he said.
While rescue efforts are on, here is how you can help Wayanad victims:
One way to help the victims and their families out is by making a monetary contribution to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund. CM Pinarayi Vijayan in a post on platform X (formerly known as Twitter) shared a QR code, UPI ID and account details as he urged people to contribute in times of tragedy.
In the time of need, netizens have come together to curate a list with details on various sources that are accepting contributions to help Kerala landslide victims out. Here are a few:
Wayanad Flood Relief Fund
The collection for this fund will take pace at the Collectorate in Kerala's Kalpetta, Wayanad 673122. One can donate packed food items with expiration dates two months from now, water, clothes, bulbs, buckets, mugs, sanitary napkins, etc.
Contact: 8848446621
Malayala Manorama
The collection is being conducted in all of its 11 units which are located in Kottayam, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, Palakkad, Kannur, Kollam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, and Kozhikode. They are accepting blankets, new clothes, sanitary pads, and drinking water.
Bengaluru
Meanwhile, people living in Bengaluru can also help out the Kerala landslide victims. Those who wish to contribute materials like medicines, clothes, packaged food and water, and sanitary pads to the landslide victims can drop these items at the Madiwala Cafe.
Contact: 8078076991
Published 02 August 2024, 04:58 IST