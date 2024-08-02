Kerala Landslide: Here is how you can help Wayanad victims

With over 200 people missing, 40 teams of rescuers resumed search operations in landslide-hit Wayanad district on the fourth day on Friday, officials said.

While some unconfirmed reports suggested 276 fatalities, Kerala Revenue Minister K Rajan confirmed that the landslides have killed at least 190 people. According to the Wayanad district administration, the dead include 27 children and 76 women. More than 225 others have been injured, mostly in the worst-hit areas of Mundakkai and Chooralmala, he said.

While rescue efforts are on, here is how you can help Wayanad victims:

One way to help the victims and their families out is by making a monetary contribution to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund. CM Pinarayi Vijayan in a post on platform X (formerly known as Twitter) shared a QR code, UPI ID and account details as he urged people to contribute in times of tragedy.