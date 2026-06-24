Kerala liquor policy: UDF will take a final call on allowing low-alcohol beverages in state: CM V D Satheesan

<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vd-satheesan">V D Satheesan</a> has said that a final decision on allowing beverages with low-alcohol content in the state has to be taken by the ruling Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) as it is a policy matter.</p><p>In a heated debate in the Assembly on Wednesday, Satheesan countered opposition CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front's (LDF) allegations of corruption in reducing tax on low-alcohol beverages, by pointing out that it was also the previous LDF government that decided to allow low-alcohol beverages in the state. </p>.Explained: Why V D Satheesan-led UDF govt's low-alcohol liquor policy has sparked a political storm in Kerala.<p>He also said that the previous LDF government had given a lower tax rate of 78 per cent and 115 per cent for foreign liquor that was even lower than that of beer.</p><p>"The previous LDF decided to allow low-alcohol beverages in the state. The present government only fixed the tax structure in the budget. A decision on allowing low-alcohol beverages is a policy matter that has to be taken by the ruling party and front as part of finalising the excise policy," Satheesan said in the backdrop of the row over the decision to fix tax on low-alcohol beverages at 120 to 175 percent.</p>.Kerala's tax on alcobev: Will the VD Satheesan government be forced to revoke yet another decision?.<p>Satheesan also countered CPI(M)'s allegations of trying to promote liquor. The number of bars in the state increased from 28 in 2016 to over 900 during ten years of Pinarayi Vijayan government, he said.</p><p>The Chief Minister also said that the government has no plans to privatise mining of rare earths from the coastal areas of Alappuzha and Kollam, but will only promote value addition projects.</p>.Kerala govt won't withdraw from PMSHRI; will implement it conditionally: CM VD Satheesan.<p>The house also witnessed heated arguments between the UDF and the LDF over the PMSHRI scheme at schools. </p><p>While LDF accused the UDF of going ahead with the decision to implement PMSHRI, UDF accused the previous LDF government of signing the agreement with the Centre last year.</p>