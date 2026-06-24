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Homeindiakerala

Kerala liquor policy: UDF will take a final call on allowing low-alcohol beverages in state: CM V D Satheesan

Satheesan countered opposition allegations by pointing out that it was the previous LDF government that decided to allow low-alcohol beverages in the state.
Last Updated : 24 June 2026, 15:13 IST
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Published 24 June 2026, 15:13 IST
India NewsCongressKeralaIndian PoliticsCPI(M)Kerala NewsLDFUDFAlcoholV D SatheesanLiquor bankerala politics

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