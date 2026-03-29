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Kerala LoP V D Satheesan urges PM Modi to reconsider FCRA amendments

Satheesan said in the letter that the proposed amendments were causing considerable apprehensions particularly among minority institutions.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 16:25 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 16:25 IST
India NewsKeralaV D Satheesan

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