<p>Thiruvananthapuram: Opposition leader V D Satheesan has sent a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging him to reconsider the proposed amendments in the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act.</p><p>Satheesan said in the letter that the proposed amendments were causing considerable apprehensions particularly among minority institutions. The provision that enables the central government to assume control over the assets of organisations even in cases of delay in renewal raises more concern as procedural or administrative lapses in renewing license could also invite actions.</p>.Kerala Assembly Elections 2026 | Battle of Beypore: CPI(M)’s Mohammed Riyas faces P V Anvar’s challenge in Left fortress.<p>There was a genuine concern that the proposed amendments could disproportionately impact their functioning, impose additional administrative burdens, and hinder their ability to continue essential community-oriented work. Minority institutions have historically played a significant role in the fields of education, healthcare, and social service, he said in the letter.</p>