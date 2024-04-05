Kerala LoP V D Satheesan writes to ECI over Doordarshan screening 'Kerala Story'; calls it 'propaganda' film

Kerala Assembly Leader of Opposition and Congress leader V D Satheesan wrote a letter to the Election Commission of India, over Doordarshan screening The Kerala Story movie, as reported by ANI.

The letter reads, "As you are aware, Kerala Story is a propaganda film based on extremely false premises and attempts to paint a bleak picture of the people of the state. It is also in violation of model poll conduct, which forbids any effort to divide society on religious lines. In light of these contentions, I request your good self to direct Doordarshan to withdraw from its decision."