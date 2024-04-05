Kerala LoP V D Satheesan writes to ECI over Doordarshan screening 'Kerala Story'; calls it 'propaganda' film

Kerala Assembly Leader of Opposition and Congress leader V D Satheesan wrote a letter to the Election Commission of India, over Doordarshan screening The Kerala Story movie, as reported by ANI.
The letter reads, "As you are aware, Kerala Story is a propaganda film based on extremely false premises and attempts to paint a bleak picture of the people of the state. It is also in violation of model poll conduct, which forbids any effort to divide society on religious lines. In light of these contentions, I request your good self to direct Doordarshan to withdraw from its decision."
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan also tweeted regarding the screening and wrote, "The decision by Doordarshan to broadcast the film Kerala Story, which incites polarisation, is highly condemnable. The national news broadcaster should not become a propaganda machine of the BJP-RSS combine and withdraw from screening a film that only seeks to exacerbate communal tensions ahead of the general elections. Kerala will remain steadfast in opposing such malicious attempts to sow hatred."
(Published 05 April 2024, 04:45 IST)