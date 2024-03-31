Kerala madrassa teacher's murder: Congress alleges secret CPI(M)-RSS pact behind acquittal of RSS workers

"The CM should react to the serious lapses made by police and the prosecution as the court itself made intense criticism against the investigation," Hassan said.

In a statement, he also asked whether the circumstances that led to the release of RSS activists happened due to a "secret agreement" between the right wing outfit and the Marxist party.

Satheesan also made similar criticism against the police investigation and prosecution in the case and said they made serious lapses with the knowledge of the ruling leadership.

It was the responsibility of the police and prosecution to ensure maximum punishment for the accused in the brutal murder, he told reporters in Kasaragod.

He said the court itself observed in the verdict that the investigation carried out in the case was "sub-standard and unilateral."

The LoP further charged that a conspiracy had been hatched to protect the RSS workers allegedly involved in the crime.

In such a crucial case, the government withdrew from ensuring punishment to the accused and the higher-ups were also responsible for that, Satheesan alleged.

A court on Saturday acquitted three RSS activists in a case relating to the murder of a madrassa teacher inside a mosque in the district in 2017.

Kasaragod Principal Sessions Court Judge K K Balakrishnan acquitted Akhilesh, Nidhin, and Ajesh, all three residents of Kelugude, in the case.