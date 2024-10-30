Home
Kerala man held for hoax bomb threat to Air Arabia flight

The accused was identified as Mohammed Ijas (26) from neighbouring Palakkad district.
PTI
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 17:48 IST

Published 30 October 2024, 17:48 IST
