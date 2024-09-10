Kerala man Jinson Anto Charls becomes minister in Australia's Northern Territory

Thiruvananthapuram: Jinson Anto Charls, a 37-year-old man from Kerala, has been sworn in as a minister of the Northern Territory on Tuesday, days after his election to its Parliament.

Jinson Anto Charls, who hails from Kottayam district in Kerala has sworn in as a minister in the Northern Territory of Australia. Charls is the nephew of Congress MP from Pathanamthitta Anto Antony.

Sharing the joy of his nephew's elevation as a minister in Australia, Antony said in a social media post that Charls contested as a Liberal party candidate from Sanderson and won the elections. His portfolios include sports, youth welfare and culture.