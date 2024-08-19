Kerala man working at Russian military camp killed after Ukraine attack

Thiruvananthapuram: A Malayali was reportedly killed in Russia following a Ukraine attack.

Sandeep, 36, of Nayarangadi in Thrissur was reported killed. He was said to be working for the Russian military.

While an official intimation was still awaited, his family received information regarding the incident on Sunday from Malayali associations. Several Russian military personnel were also reported killed.

According to local sources, Sandeep along with some others were recruited for a restaurant job in Moscow in April. After reaching Russia they were made to join the Russian military.

Sandeep also apparently obtained Russian citizenship.