Kerala medical student dies after falling from hostel building; suicide suspected

<p>Thrissur, Kerala: A first-year <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mbbs-course">MBBS</a> student died after falling from the hostel building of a private medical college in a suspected suicide incident on Monday, police said.</p>.<p>The deceased was identified as Sneha Paulose, a native of Kottayam and a first-year MBBS student at Jubilee Mission Medical College.</p>.<p>According to police, the incident came to light when another student saw Paulose fall from the 14th floor of the girls' hostel building.</p>.<p>Hospital authorities rushed to the spot and shifted her to the emergency department, where she later succumbed to her injuries.</p>.NEET re-exam: How MBBS students from 'solver gang' arrested for impersonation.<p>Thrissur East Police have launched an investigation into the incident.</p>.<p>Police said a detailed probe was underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.</p>.<p>They said investigators would soon examine Paulose's hostel room and record statements from her relatives and friends.</p>.<p>The body will be handed over to her relatives after the postmortem examination.</p>