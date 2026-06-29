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Homeindiakerala

Kerala medical student dies after falling from hostel building; suicide suspected

Police said said investigators would soon examine Paulose's hostel room and record statements from her relatives and friends.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 12:14 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 12:14 IST
India NewsKeralaSuicideMBBS

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